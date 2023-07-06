Beacon hosting
Shred Day on July 15
AUBURN — Beacon Credit Union will host Shred Day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 15 at its member center located at 715 N. Grandstaff Drive.
Acceptable items are confidential documents, bank statements and tax returns. There is no need to remove regular-sized paper clips or staples. Limit to three boxes, size 18-inch, by 12-inch, by 15-inch.
Services are free to Beacon members and non-members.
