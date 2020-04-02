WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Jim Banks says he warned of the looming coronavirus pandemic days before his fellow lawmakers began taking the virus seriously.
Banks made that claim in an interview published Wednesday by the Daily Caller News Foundation, a conservative news outlet.
Banks, a Republican from Columbia City, represents northeastern Indiana in Congress. He serves on the House Armed Services Committee and as the Republican co-chair of the Future of Defense Task Force and says those roles focus his attention on China.
He told the Daily Caller that in January, he began seeing Twitter traffic about the coronavirus from Hong Kong and mainland China. The tweets described doctors and journalists being jailed in China for speaking out about the virus, he said.
In a separate story published Thursday, the Daily Caller reported that “Banks on Wednesday sent a letter to the U.S. State Department requesting an investigation into the disappearances of three Chinese journalists who challenged the communist regime’s narrative in the coronavirus’s early stages.”
In late January, Banks said, he compared the coronavirus to the 1918 flu epidemic and warned that China was likely to be underreporting cases of the illness that now is known as COVID-19.
Banks said he now wishes he had “beat the drum even louder” and called for more action about the virus.
He criticized China for blocking outside health officials from studying the virus and charged that China recently has been lying about its containment of COVID-19.
Banks is promoting a Congressional resolution to condemn China for its handling of the outbreak, spreading propaganda and censoring doctors and journalists. He said he is meeting with backlash and charged that Democrats have a “stronger desire to attack President Trump rather than to address the real threat at hand” from China.
Banks said he can’t imagine any president in modern times managing the coronavirus response better than Trump has done.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.