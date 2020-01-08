GARRETT — Contracts for improvements to Garrett streets and roadways are moving forward, City Planner Milton Otero told the Garrett Board of Works Tuesday morning.
Otero reported confirmation from the Indiana Department of Transportation that the 2019 Community Crossing matching grant is being closed out and that API Construction was awarded the contract for the second part of the grant that will continue into 2020.
Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle prepared paperwork to encumber funding for improvements of West Fifth Avenue from Hamsher to Randolph streets; South Peters Street from West Second Avenue to West Warfield Street; West Keyser Street from West Johnson to West Ijams streets; South Guilford Street from West Warfield to West Dennis and from West King to West Houston streets; West McHenry from South Johnson to South Ijams streets; and South Franklin Street from West Second Avenue to West Dennis Street.
Otero said the city will be submitting a 2020 Community Crossing Matching Grant proposal in the next two weeks. Apex Engineering has completed the engineering cost and all roads have been selected, he added.
An Unsafe Building Committee hearing will be discussed at the Feb. 4 meeting, Otero said.
The city has received information on an early coordination request regarding the reconstruction of a 1.5-mile stretch of C.R. 56 south of Garrett. Otero said the proposed detour for the project will utilize S.R. 8, S.R. 327 and I-69, and the road is expected to be closed for an estimated one construction year.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported an officer was involved in a vehicle accident Monday resulting in the total loss of a department SUV. The officer was not injured in the incident that happened in Allen County, he added.
McPherson reported that officers made 185 total calls from Dec. 16 through Jan. 5, including 75 traffic warnings, 25 traffic tickets, six property-damage accidents and one personal-injury accident. Officers recorded 25 arrests, including nine for drugs, six for traffic, four warrants, three for operating while intoxicated, two miscellaneous arrests and one battery arrest. The report also listed 204 security checks.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser, who took over the position Jan. 1, told the board he is busy tying up loose ends in preparing a complete 2019 year-end report. He estimated 475 calls in 2019, down from the previous year, as firefighters no longer respond to the annual 30-40 lift-assist calls now handled by paid EMS staff.
Werkheiser asked if a quote for janitorial service at City Hall and the police department includes monthly cleaning at the fire department, as well.
Street Superintendent Eric Mossberger reported his department has been busy addressing potholes, picking up discarded Christmas trees and continuing to pick up leaves and limbs due to mild weather. The warmer weather has delayed the opening of a new ice rink in Feick Park, he added. Mossberger said spring cleanup in Garrett is planned May 2.
Also Tuesday, Conkle said the city is working to prepare contract specifications for a trash service — now provided through Republic Services through 2020. One option is to include occasional curbside service for citywide cleanup. The city’s contract for uniform service is also set for renewal, she said. City department heads were asked to provide suggestions regarding these contracts.
