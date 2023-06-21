340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday.
Youth activities
• Graphic novel night, grades 3-5, 4:40-5:40 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
• Herb gardening, grades 1-12, will take place from 3-4 p.m. each Monday the library is open.
Upcoming activities
• Chris Taylor will teach a beginning knitting class from 9-10:30 a.m. each Monday. Class size is limited to six knitters.
• The next Friends of the Library meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Summer reading
Sign up for the library’s summer reading program is now taking place.
The teen summer reading program runs until July 1. The children summer program continues through July 15.
There will be weekly programs and opportunities to earn extra raffle tickets.
Adult and family activities
• Tai chi classes take place at 5:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open. New students can begin at any time. Classes are priced at $60 for six weeks.
• Chair yoga meets at 9 a.m. each Tuesday. Cost is $15 for six weeks.
• Visit Ms. Teya for the weekly children’s craft.
• Beginners’ book club (grades K-2) meets at 3:30 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• The Tall Tales book club (grades 3-5) meets at 4:45 p.m. every Monday the library is open.
• Toddler Time (ages 0-2 years) meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday the library is open.
New titles available
Large print: “Letters of Trust” by Wanda E. Brunstetter. “The Forty Elephants” by Erin Bledsoe. “Windswept Way” (Hope Harbor series) by Irene Hannon.
Cooking, food and wine: “Charcuterie by Number: Showstopping Boards and Recipes for All Occasions” by Cider Mill Press.
Health, mind and body: “Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity” by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford.
Parenting and family: “Mom’s Search for Meaning: Grief and Growth After Child Loss” by Melissa M. Monroe.
Literature and fiction: “Lady Tan’s Circle of Women” by Lisa See. “The Secret Book of Flora Lea” by Patti Callahan Henry. “The Tiffany Girls” by Shelley Noble. “The Wind Knows My Name” by Isabel Allende. “Yellowface” by R.F. Yuang.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Cross Down” (Alex Cross/John Sampson series) by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois. “Robert B. Parker’s Bad Influence” by Alison Gaylin. “The Spectacular” by Fiona Davis. “The Survivor” (Eve Duncan series) by Iris Johansen.
General information
Library card applications may be found on the Services page at the top of the library’s website.
Questions can be submitted through the library’s website about materials and services. A staff member will respond to inquiries.
WiFi is available to library patrons from the parking lot. To receive the best quality, visitors are asked to park as close to the building as possible.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.