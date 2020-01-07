BUTLER — Eastside High School student Coral Olds is DeKalb County’s 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient, the Community Foundation of DeKalb County announced Tuesday.
The scholarship provides full tuition and required fees for four years of full-time undergraduate study leading to a bachelor’s degree. The scholarship also includes a stipend of up to $900 per year for required books and equipment. Scholars may attend any accredited Indiana public or private college or university.
Olds’ reaction when told she was the 2020 Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship recipient was surprise, the foundation said.
“Although I worked long and hard on each of my essays and on preparing for the interview, I see a lot of bright minds in the world around me, so I was sure someone else might have gotten it. I feel so grateful and so blessed knowing my hard work has paid off. This scholarship is going to secure my college career and enable me to achieve my goals,” she said through a news release from the foundation.
Olds is undecided as to where she will attend college next fall, but being awarded the Lilly Endowment Community Scholarship will open doors to more opportunities. One thing she knows for sure is she will study archaeology, the foundation said.
She said her goal with the degree would be to become a finds manager and care for artifacts and relics found on dig sites. Olds said one of the reasons she wants to become an archaeologist is because the career field will give her the opportunity to be a lifelong learner. She credits her academic success as a direct result of her love of learning.
Aside from academics, Olds has been active in multiple organizations throughout her high school career and has volunteered in her community. She is a National Honor Society club member, participated in Amnesty International and was a co-leader on the prom committee in her junior year. Olds has volunteered at her church, where she has helped with cleaning and landscaping. She also has provided support to the children’s librarian at the Butler Public Library.
“My favorite part about volunteering is the love that’s put into it. There’s love in complete strangers working together for a common goal, and there’s love in their willingness to dedicate their time towards making their community a better place. I think it’s a beautiful thing,” Olds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.