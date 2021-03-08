FORT WAYNE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is swinging back against the pandemic by trying something “bowled,” the organization said.
On Sunday, BBBS introduced a new downtown Parkiew Field event as part of its Bowl For Kids Sake Fundraiser.
During a media announcement on the ball park suite level, Chief Executive Officer Josette Rider announced a June 19 event that will work in conjunction with Bowl For Kids Sake activities at local alleys, which are limited to 50% capacity because of the pandemic.
Started in 1980 as the annual BBBS kickoff fundraiser, Bowl For Kids Sake was canceled last March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This idea extends from the new normal,” BBBSNEI Director of Development Shelley Schwab said. “Some people are comfortable being indoors with others, and some are not yet, so this is an alternative concept we have on how to make this event happen.”
As the event evolved over the years, Bowl For Kids Sake is not about the scores but having fun and raising money to help the community’s youth in need. Any competition is usually between companies who sponsor groups of employees to compete for the “Ruler of the Lanes” title.
“This is a great opportunity for us to reach out on a big stage to a broader audience and invite them in to support Big Brothers Big Sisters and see the good that we do in the community,” Rider said. “There is so much need. If now is not the right time to consider becoming a Big, then please consider helping in other ways such as Bowl For Kids Sake.”
Participants are asked to register by going online at BBBSNEI.org, emailing to BFKS@bbbsnei.org or by calling (260) 456-1600. Contestants are asked to sign up in teams of five members, raising $100 per person or $500 per team.
There will be four two-hour sessions held at the ball park, starting at 9 a.m., 12 noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., allowing an extra hour for cleaning between sessions. At least 10 fun activities are currently being planned by the BBBSNEI staff, likely including beer- and wine-tasting stations. Participants will receive concession vouchers for food and drink.
Pro Resources Staffing Services of Fort Wayne has been named presenting sponsor for the event.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana is a nonprofit organization that serves children in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley counties in Indiana and Branch and Hillsdale counties in Michigan.
The organization’s mission is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. To learn how to positively impact a child’s life, donate or volunteer, go online at BBBSNEI.org or call (260) 456-1600.Traditionally, the BFKS fundraiser attempts to raise $250,000 each year, which goes toward helping BBBS develop new matches between Big volunteers and Littles. Because of the pandemic, BBBS received less than expected from its fundraising efforts. The pandemic also led to a huge reduction in matches the agency was able to facilitate, especially in the School Buddy program where volunteers have been unable to enter schools.
“Everybody was impacted by COVID,” Schwab said. “I don’t know anyone who hasn’t been. This event is so important and is so critical because we are a ‘no fee for service’ organization, so we really work hard in asking the community to support our work and our day-to-day operations.”
The event regularly brings support from northeast Indiana companies and schools looking for community service projects.
The concept is simple. “Team captains” register online and get four other friends, family members, or co-workers to form a team. The team captain will reserve a preferred date and time to bowl, encourage team members to raise pledges, then show up on the bowling date chosen to celebrate and enjoy two hours of bowling with rentals, concessions and the chance to win some amazing door prizes – all for free.
Each team member is encouraged to raise at least $100 in pledges, and incentive prizes are given to those who raise more. This year is future-themed, and the best dressed teams at each session will receive exclusive bonus prizes.
Prizes vary by how much is raised. Bowlers who raise $100 receive a T-shirt, $250 earns a Brumate Hospulator Trio can cooler, and $500 a portable cooler and grill combo. A donation of $1,000 earns a tailgate chair and case; $1,500 a 6X6 sport canopy; and $2,500 an IGLOO Trailmate Journey 70-quart cooler.
There’s also a chance to win Indianapolis Colts tickets for a group of four and a $500 Visa gift card. Every $500 raised earns one entry into a raffle to win those prizes.
