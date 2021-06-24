AUBURN — The Lightner Law Firm celebrated the opening of its new office with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
In June of 2020, in the midst of a global pandemic, attorney Zach Lightner decided to take a leap and pursue his own law firm. During the beginnings of his career, Lightner was able to learn from different attorneys, who inspired him to start his own firm with the support from his wife and family.
In the spring of 2021, Lightner Law found its long-term home at 109 W. 4th St. in downtown Auburn.
“We feel incredibly honored to be able to serve Auburn and northeast Indiana with high-quality legal services,” Lightner said. “The decision to start my own firm was not an easy one, but it has been incredibly rewarding. The local community has welcomed us with open arms, and we are very excited for the possibilities in our new home.”
Lightner Law Firm P.C. is a law firm servicing northeast Indiana, dedicated to providing personalized service in areas of estate planning, business and corporate law, real estate, civil and family law mediation, civil litigation and personal injury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.