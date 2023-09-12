Semi driver hurt in rollover crash

A Wisconsin man declined medical treatment at the scene despite suffering possible broken ribs when his semi rig and trailer overturned at S.R. 8 and C.R. 61 southwest of Butler just after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.

 DEKALB COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

BUTLER — A Wisconsin man may have suffered broken ribs when his loaded semi overturned at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Thomas J. Pertle, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was advised of possible broken ribs but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

