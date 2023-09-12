Semi driver hurt in rollover crash

BUTLER — A Wisconsin man may have suffered broken ribs when his loaded semi overturned at 6:39 a.m. Tuesday morning, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Thomas J. Pertle, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was advised of possible broken ribs but refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.
Police said Pertle was driving a 2020 Volvo semi east on S.R. 8 near the intersection of C.R. 61 when his passenger side tires caught the edge of the road where there is no shoulder. Pertle stated he lost control, causing the semi rig and trailer to tip onto its passenger side, landing in the south side ditch.
S.R. 8 was shut down between C.R. 59 and C.R. 63 to allow Parker’s Towing to remove the semi rig and trailer.
County police were assisted by the Butler Fire Department, Indiana State Police and Parkview EMS.
