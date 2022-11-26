ibrary hosting author talk
AUBURN — The Willennar Genealogy Center, a service of Eckhart Public Library, will host Dr. Lori Goss-Reaves on Monday, Dec. 5.
Her presentation will begin at 3:30 p.m. in the Assembly Room of the Main Library.
Goss-Reaves is a professor of social work at Indiana Wesleyan University and an advocate for individuals with special needs. Through her work as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker, she inspires families to tell their stories of resilience, hope, and love. In her book, “Kiss Lori for Me: A Vietnam Corpsman’s Sacrifice, His Widow’s Undying Love, and Their Daughter’s Quest to Find the Truth,” she writes about her own family’s story of resilience, hope and love: the journey to discover the truth about her father’s death in Vietnam.
Veterans who would like to share their own stories are welcome to attend. Books will be available for purchase.
