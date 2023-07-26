Ham operators converge on Auburn

AUBURN — The Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association, headquartered in DeKalb County, is holding its fourth annual Auburn Hamfest at the Auburn Cord Duesenburg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
This hamfest will be a convention of amateur radio enthusiasts featuring buying and selling of equipment, and fellowship of attendees who are coming from at least a four-state area. This event is open to the general public, who in addition to the hamfest, can tour the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at no charge.
The museum’s Willennar Hall will be filled wall-to-wall with equipment sales and displays. There will be outside sales of ham radio equipment and accessories. Outside sales are expected to include offerings of antique radios. There will be drawings throughout the event for prizes ranging from books, gift certificates, software and amateur radios.
“Attending a hamfest is the best way to learn about ham radio,” said NIARA member David Southern, KC9YY. “Hams are eager to introduce new people to the hobby. After all, ham radio is the original social network.”
“If there is a major disaster and all cell and internet service is down, amateur radio can fill in the gap and keep communications going,” added Jeff Deluceney, KB9QG, NIARA vice president. “Amateur radio provides a significant service to the community when needed.”
For more information, visit W9OU.ORG, the NIARA website or the NIARA Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.