FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department is postponing the opening of the 2020 Foellinger Theatre Concert Season until Aug. 1.
New dates for shows scheduled in June and July are being discussed with bands and promoters, and once those dates are available, they will be published online at FoellingerTheatre.org and on the Foellinger Theatre Facebook page, a news release said.
The venue has confirmed that Rumours, an Atlanta-based Fleetwood Mac tribute, now will be taking the stage on Friday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. The concert originally was scheduled for June 20. Kenny Cetera’s Chicago Experience, which was scheduled for July 18, has been moved to Aug. 29 at 8 p.m.
The theater said customers are encouraged to follow these shows to their new dates, but if that is not possible, full refunds will be available. Once a change of date for a concert is announced, ticketholders will be able to request a full refund at the point of purchase. If tickets were purchased at Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation, customers can call the business office at 427-6000. Ticketmaster will be able to help refund all tickets purchased online.
In the event of concert cancellation, refunds automatically will be issued to the customers’ credit cards. Tickets purchased with cash will be refunded by mail in the form of a paper check by Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation.
For more information about the Foellinger 2020 season, people can visit FoellingerTheatre.org.
