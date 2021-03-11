AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday reported three new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new-case report continues a improving trend in which 24 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of 3.4 per day.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,930 since the start of the pandemic one year ago.
Thursday’s new patients include two between 31-40 years of age and one between ages 41-50.
A total of 77 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported Wednesday, for a total of two deaths this month.
DeKalb County’s vaccination site reached nearly 6,400 shots Thursday. With at least 250 appointments scheduled for Friday, it will surpass 6,600 by week’s end.
“We’ve asked for 500 more doses a week, which would put us at 1,500. So far, they don’t have that vaccine to give us,” said DeKalb County Health Nurse Cheryl Lynch, R.N.
DeKalb County is looking for a new vaccination site to move from its current site on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds in Middaugh Hall, 708 S. Union St., Auburn, Lynch said. She expects to announce a new location in about a month.
The Indiana Department of Health said Thursday that 922 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 670,074 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus.
A total of 12,382 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 32 from the previous day. Another 420 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
To date, 3,166,538 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,161,087 on Wednesday. A total of 8,353,553 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, Hoosiers can visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scenes of emergencies to render medical assistance are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations. To schedule, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of Thursday, 1,203,613 first doses of vaccine have been administered in Indiana, and 771,091 individuals are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number includes individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
