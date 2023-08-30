WATERLOO — DeKalb High School has been listed among the best high schools in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for the fourth consecutive year.
The school’s achievement places it within the top 40% of all high schools nationwide.
The school’s inclusion on the list was the result of a comprehensive analysis of various criteria, including state assessments, Advanced Placement (AP) scores, graduation rates, and the effectiveness of college preparedness programs.
The 2023 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools ranks nearly all 24,000 public high schools across the country. This year’s ranking features detailed information specific to each school, encompassing enrollment figures, graduation rates, student demographics, location details, school type, and results from state assessments.
To compile the rankings, U.S. News & World Report gathers data from authoritative and reliable sources. The College Board provides Advanced Placement data directly to U.S. News, ensuring accuracy and credibility in the assessment of academic rigor and excellence. State assessment data and graduation rates are sourced from individual states, and additional data originates from the U.S. Department of Education Common Core of Data.
It is important to note that U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools rankings are derived from official third-party sources. U.S. News does not directly collect data from high schools.
“This is an outstanding achievement that acknowledges the hard work of our students, teachers, and staff members as well as the support of our parents and the community,” said DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner.
More information on the ranking, including data about DeKalb High School, can be found at usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/indiana/districts/dekalb-county-ctl-united-school-district/dekalb-high-school-7157.
