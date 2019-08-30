AUBURN — You can’t see your reflection in the paint jobs on classic Auburns owned by three enthusiasts — and that’s how they like it.
“There’s more of a liking today for the unrestored automobile,” said Bob Esten of Pennsburg, Pennsylvania.
Esten’s 1931 Auburn 898A Sedan still wears the same paint applied at the factory 88 years ago — or at least, some of it.
Neal Ziff’s open-top 1930 Auburn Cabriolet now has almost no paint at all.
“It makes people smile,” Ziff said about his car. “It’s all restored mechanically, but cosmetically, this is the way I want it to be.”
Jay Lawson’s 1936 Auburn still has most of its green paint. That’s because its previous owner, the late Jack Randinelli of Auburn, took good care of it.
Randinelli did not repaint the car, however.
“Jack kept it original. He was very proud of that, and I’m very honored to be the caretaker of this car now, by keeping it original,” Lawson said. He bought “the Green Bean” two years ago from Randinelli’s family.
As evidence that they run better than they look, all three Auburns performed flawlessly on this week’s Hoosier Tour of classic cars to Marshall, Michigan, 68 miles away.
Lawson’s car has traveled on almost every Hoosier Tour since the first in the mid-1970s. An Auburn native who now lives in Plainwell, Michigan, Lawson returns to his hometown every year for the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival.
Esten’s Auburn is approaching 20 Hoosier Tours.
Ziff, who lives in California, made his first trip to Auburn and took his first Hoosier Tour this year.
“The car ran well the whole time. I met some really great people and had a really good time,” Ziff said. He’s also driven it on several West Coast Tours sponsored by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Club.
“My dad found it in a vacant lot in 1956 and dragged it home — bought it for $50,” Ziff said about his car. “It went from garage to garage my whole life, his whole life. I made it my mission to get it running before he passed away. Got it running in 2010, with about six months to spare.”
Zeff’s car is practically paint-free except for its bright-green spoke wheels.
“It’s the car that I’ve always known, and it has a really strong emotional tie to me in this condition, so that’s the way I’ll keep it,” Ziff said.
Esten bought his Auburn 22 years ago near his home in Pennsylvania.
“This really is a true barn-find. It was not a pole-building-find or a garage-find, but a barn-find,” Esten said. “It did not run when I purchased it. It had been sitting for about 20 years and not running.”
It took a valve job to get Esten’s Auburn on the road. “Otherwise, there’s nothing been done to the car since it left Auburn in 1931,” he said.
Ziff joked that he keeps his car unrestored because he’s lazy. Esten said nothing could be further from the truth.
“An unrestored is harder to take care of than a restored car, because you’ve always got to pay attention to it, so nothing gets worse than what it already is,” Esten said.
Keepers of unrestored Auburns are doing a favor for the fellow owners of shinier classics.
“The reason I keep it unrestored is because it’s a good educational tool for those people that want to restore an automobile,” Esten said about his car. “They can see exactly what the factory did. They don’t have to read the book. They can see it on the car.”
For 20 years, Esten owned a totally restored 1936 Auburn Cabriolet, but he sold it a few years back because he rarely drove it.
Lawson knows the feeling. He also owns a restored version of a 1936 Auburn, “but we actually have more fun with this one,” he said about the all-original Green Bean.
Lawson goes even farther in helping his fellow Auburn automobile owners through his car’s authenticity.
ˆI’ve actually had people come up and ask me for little pieces of the interior,” Lawson said. “I found a spot where I could cut a little piece off and give it to them so they could go find the original material to go in their Auburn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.