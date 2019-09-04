The first ILEARN scores for Indiana students have been released, along with a note of caution on what to think about them.
ILEARN testing last spring replaced the long-used ISTEP+ that was widely criticized by local and state educatiors.
Compared to ISTEP+, the first ILEARN scores “indicated lower achievement levels across the state in both English/language arts and mathematics,” the Indiana Department of Education said in a news release.
The ILEARN results “do not provide a true reflection of the performance of Indiana’s schools,” State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick said in Wednesday’s release.
“With this in mind, the department will propose the following legislative actions: place a ‘hold harmless’ year on 2018-2019 letter grades, pause intervention timelines for all schools, and provide the State Board of Education with emergency rule-making authority to review and reestablish the state accountability system,” McCormick said.
Among DeKalb County public school districts, only DeKalb Central students exceeded the state average ILEARN passing rates for grades 3-8.
DeKalb Central Assistant Superintendent Lori Vaughn said that since receiving its ILEARN scores on Aug. 15, the district has been examining and analyzing the data, which is providing information that will be helpful as the district proceeds with instruction and intervention.
“What’s important to remember is that ILEARN is a standardized test, and while we appreciate that this assessment provides helpful information, we also know that ILEARN test scores do not indicate what a child knows or does not know. Instead, these scores signify how a child compares to other Indiana children who took the test,” Vaughn said.
“As educators serving students who learn and achieve at many different levels, we rely on information provided by other sources that help provide a complete picture of each of our students,” she said. “In addition to making sure that our instruction is aligned to best practices, we incorporate the Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) which is an additional assessment administered three times per school year that measures growth and proficiency. This, along with other supplemental programming, provides our teachers with the necessary insights to help tailor our instruction to our students.”
Vaughn said that when compared to past ISTEP+ scores, ILEARN, indicated lower achievement levels across the state in both English/language arts and mathematics.
“These lower levels of achievement are being attributed to the combination of the rigors associated with the newly aligned college and career readiness assessment, national normative data, a natural implementation dip, and the defined established performance cuts, which were set after the testing was concluded,” she said.
“However, all that being considered, DeKalb Central’s passing percentage in both English/language arts and math was above the state average passing percentage,” Vaughn said.
“We truly appreciate the dedicated work of our teachers and staff, and we believe in our teachers and schools and know they are working hard to benefit our students. So, our plan moving forward is to continue doing what we know works and is best for kids.”
