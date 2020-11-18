AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Wednesday reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 in county residents.
The total sets a new high for a single day, far surpassing the previous record of 46 reported Nov. 13.
However, the report of 72 cases follows Tuesday’s count of 16 new cases, the lowest number in nearly a month. The two-day total of 88 is closer in line with recent averages.
Wednesday’s new patients include four between birth to age 10; eight between ages 11-20; seven from 21-30 years of age; nine between 31-40; nine who are 41-50 years old; 15 who are 51-60; seven who are 61-70; five who are 71-80; five who are 81-90; and three between the ages of 91 and 100.
The Health Department said it has no information on the status of the new patients. It sometimes lists the number of patients who are hospitalized or recovering at home.
The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,555 since March and approximately 600 this month. A precise total for November is not available because cases for Oct. 31-Nov. 2 were reported together.
To date, 25 county residents have died from the viral disease. The last previous deaths were two reported Monday.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 130 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of seven since Tuesday, including 33 who have been treated by intensive care units, up six from Tuesday.
The Health Department has issued these guidelines for county residents:
• Masks are essential in stopping the spread of COVID-19 in asymptomatic people.
• Avoid groups where social distancing is not possible or is not being done.
• Keeping schools, restaurants and businesses open necessitates all of us teaming up and masking up.
• Lives can be saved and hospitalizations reduced through community teamwork.
• Please follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order requiring face masks in public settings.
• Continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines.
Since Oct. 21, DeKalb County leads northeast-corner counties with 12 total deaths, followed by Noble County with 11, LaGrange County with nine and Steuben County with five.
Statewide, COVID-19 numbers continued to trend high Wednesday, suggesting record-breaking counts may be in store later this week.
On Wednesday, Indiana logged 6,015 new cases of COVID-19, the fourth-highest single day total ever. It’s also the highest case count ever reported on a Wednesday — about 1,000 cases higher than Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Case counts so far this week have been running 600-2,000 cases higher than last week on a same-day comparison.
The state has set new all-time case count highs at least once every week for seven straight weeks, with the peak usually falling between Thursday and Saturday.
Case counts generally hit their highest point of the week on Saturday, with last Saturday logging the current all-time high of more than 8,300 cases.
Indiana also logged 60 total deaths on Wednesday and is averaging about 41 deaths per day recently.
Statewide hospitalizations continue to rocket upward, with the state breaking the 3,000 threshold for total COVID-19 patients admitted for the first time ever, hitting 3,040 total patients in treatment.
The total hospital census has increased every day except for two so far in November. Hospitalizations have tripled since they sat at just under 1,000 total patients on Oct. 3.
Historically about one of every six people entering a hospital for COVID-19 treatment dies there.
Hospitalizations in Health District 3, which covers northeast Indiana, have risen to 397 total patients, more than quadruple the patient census of 94 on Oct. 1.
As has been the case for weeks now, local case counts continue rising sharply. In Wednesday’s report, Noble County added 57 cases, Steuben County was up 49 and LaGrange County increased by 22 cases.
Noble County remains at 44 deaths overall, with LaGrange County at 24 and Steuben County at 13.
Northeast Indiana is one of the state’s worst regions for COVID-19.
Health District 3, which includes the four-county area, Allen and Whitley counties and five others to the south of those, is now averaging 842 new cases of COVID-19 per day, nearly 10 times higher than the average of 86 cases per day combined on Oct. 1.
The region’s positivity rate has increased from 4.5% on Oct. 1 to 15.9% as of this week, and average deaths have increased from one per day or less than one per day in early October to as many as seven deaths per day recently.
