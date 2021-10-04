BUTLER — A two-vehicle accident at C.R. 53 and U.S. 6 sent one person to the hospital Saturday afternoon around 4:40 p.m. and injured another.
Officers from the Butler Police Department also responded to the scene, arriving before deputies from the sheriff’s department. When deputies arrived, they located a vehicle in the ditch and one in the roadway.
Jeffery Spillers, 24, of Auburn stated he was using his phone while driving westbound, following a vehicle driven by Lori Buell, 48, of Auburn. Spillers told officers he attempted to stop when Buell slowed to turn onto C.R. 53. Spillers couldn’t get stopped and struck the back of Buell’s vehicle.
Buell sustained head injuries and was transported to the hospital for her injuries. Caitlyn Beard, 29, a passenger in Spillers’ vehicle, sustained a laceration to her leg, but refused medical care.
Spillers was cited for using his cellphone. His 2016 Jeep Cherokee was a total loss. Buell’s 2007 Buick Lucrene was also a total loss.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Butler Police Department, Butler Fire Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Jeff’s Towing.
