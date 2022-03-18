WATERLOO — Waterloo Elementary School will seek designation as a Purple Star School that will recognize it for its commitment to service members, veterans, and students and families connected to the nation’s military.
The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday endorsed the school’s Purple Star School application and adopted a resolution in support of it.
A Purple Star School designation is valid for three years. There are seven requirements to apply to become a Purple Star School, Waterloo Principal Amanda Rice said in a memorandum to the board. They are: assign a point of contact for military families; a training requirement for the point of contact; a dedicated webpage; host an annual military program, such as Veterans Day or 9/11; have a public military display; a school-board approved resolution publicizing support for military students and families; and the employment of military service members and their immediate family members.
In the memorandum, Rice said she will be the point of contact and has completed the necessary online training.
A webpage is ready to be published, pending board support, Rice said.
Waterloo hosts two military celebrations each year — Veterans Day and 9/11. A public military display is coming son, Rice said in the memorandum.
Rice said the school is honored to currently employ two veterans and family members of those currently serving. The school also has at least one family who has someone deployed and serving overseas, the board heard.
“The free training that is provided is very enlightening for any staff member and will become a part of the yearly training at Waterloo. It guides staff in identifying military families and respectful interactions with them. The training shares the trauma and emotions that come with having a loved one who is currently serving and how we as educators can assist those families,” Rice said in the memo.
“We are very pleased to be pursuing this designation as a way that we can honor those that serve and better serve our families.”
The board enthusiastically endorsed Waterloo pursuing the designation.
“It’s just fantastic,” said board member Jeff Johnson.
“As someone who’s from a military family, I love this. I think it’s great and I’m excited to see it happen,” said board President Heather Krebs.
