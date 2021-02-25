AUBURN — Streets in east, west and central Auburn will be repaved this summer.
Contracts for milling and then repaving streets were awarded Thursday by the Auburn Board of Works and Public Safety in its meeting at City Hall.
The biggest job will see repaving of South Grandstaff Drive for its entire length, a one-mile stretch between 7th Street and Auburn Drive on the city’s west side. Brooks Construction won that contract with its bid of $321,291.
Four streets in the Hunters Glen subdivision on Auburn’s east edge will be repaved by API Construction for its bid of $170,535.
Also on the city’s east side, Wesley Road will be repaved from 7th Street to Erie Pass by Pulver Asphalt Paving for $82,264.
In central Auburn, South Jackson Street will be repaved from 13th Street to 19th Street. Pulver Asphalt Paving also won that contract for its quote of $66,508.
In December, Auburn was awarded a state Community Crossings grant of up to $471,638 to use toward 50% of the cost of the paving projects.
Both the city and state will save money, because contracts for the projects total $640,598 — more than $300,000 below the original estimate of $943,277 submitted with the city’s grant application.
