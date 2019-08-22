MARION — American Legion Riders throughout Indiana will honor veterans by meeting in Marion National Cemetery at noon on Sunday. Money raised on the ride will be used for the Wreaths Across America program.
Each year over the Christmas holiday, wreaths are placed on the graves of veterans at national cemeteries. The wreaths are paid for by private donations. Currently there are over 12,000 graves at Marion. Wreaths will be placed on the graves on Dec. 14, following a ceremony.
The public is encouraged to attend on Sunday as an honor to veterans and in recognition that Indiana is a part of the national cemetery system.
Donations for wreaths may be sent to Armes-Hunt Funeral Home, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, IN 46928. Jane Underwood is the state coordinator for Wreaths Across America and works closely with the funeral home. Donations also may be made through the Wreaths Across America Website at wreathsacrossamerica.org, with Marion, Indiana, specified as the cemetery of choice.
