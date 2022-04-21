FORT WAYNE — Steel Dynamics Inc. on Wednesday reported setting new records for steel shipments, sales and income in the January-March quarter of 2022.
Steel shipments reached 2.9 million tons, with net sales of $5.6 billion and net income of $1.1 billion.
The company operates its original steel mill and New Millennium Building Systems plant near Butler and a metals recycling site in Auburn. As one of the largest domestic steel producers and metals recyclers, it employs 10,000 people at facilities throughout the U.S. and in Mexico
“The team delivered another tremendous performance, achieving record quarterly operating and financial performance, including record sales, operating income, cash flow from operations, and adjusted EBITDA,” said Mark D. Millett of Auburn, SDI’s chairman, president and chief executive officer.
“This record performance displays the power of our highly diversified, value-added, circular manufacturing model — as the strength in our steel fabrication operations more than offset moderation in our flat roll steel business, as realized hot roll coil selling values declined from peak 2021 levels during the quarter,” Millett said.
“Flat roll steel prices have recently firmed,” he added. “The automotive, construction, and industrial sectors continue to lead steel demand. We are also starting to see a significant increase in steel demand from the energy sector.” The Butler steel mill produces flat roll steel.
Wednesday’s results topped the expectations of Wall Street analysts. As of Wednesday, the share price of Steel Dynamics stock had risen 47% during 2022 to date and 78% from one year ago.
During the first quarter of this year, SDI increased cash dividends by 31% and repurchased $389 million of the company’s common stock, representing 3% of its outstanding shares.
“We remain confident that market conditions are in place for domestic steel consumption to continue to be strong this year and into 2023,” Millett said. “Order entry activity continues to be robust across all of our businesses.
“We believe the automotive, industrial and energy sectors will remain solid steel consumers this year, with demand from the construction sector at the lead. Our steel fabrication operations order backlog remains at record volume and forward pricing levels,” Millett added.
The company said operations continue to ramp at its new Sinton Flat Roll Steel Mill in Texas. SDI is estimating the new mill’s shipments this year will reach the range of 1.5 million tons.
SDI said it is investing approximately $500 million to build two paint lines and two galvanizing lines — one pair at the new Texas steel mill and the other at its Heartland Flat Roll Division in Terre Haute.
