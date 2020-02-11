AUBURN — Kevin Webb of Auburn is running for the DeKalb County Commissioner seat representing the Southeast District.
He is a candidate for the Republican nomination in the May 5 primary election.
Born and raised in DeKalb County, Webb graduated from DeKalb High School and attended Purdue University, studying civil engineering and industrial management.
Webb and his wife, Nita, have a family with two sons, two daughters-in-law and seven grandchildren.
He has owned and operated Webb Concrete Construction for more than 30 years and has more than 40 years of construction management experience, he said.
Webb has served as a member of the Auburn Common Council from November 2012 to the present. He said he has worked to revise numerous ordinances, overseen city budgets and kept Auburn’s citizens in the forefront of economic growth.
Webb served as chairman of the Union Township Advisory Board from 2009 until November 2012. He said the board maintained a level budget for expenditures from 2009-2012. It established the Union Township and City of Auburn Fire Territory.The township did not collect any property taxes for the year 2012, saving taxpayers money in both taxes and reduced rates for fire insurance, he said.
The township board remodeled the Union Township Community Center on West 7th Street in Auburn for use as a community center
Webb is a member and past president of the DeKalb Camp of Gideons International. He is an elder in the Auburn Alliance Church, overseeing its budget and expenditures, building maintenance and capital improvements.
“My experience has taught me to listen, gather information, then act in a way to get the best quality within a budget, and to manage for the present-day needs while looking to the future,” Webb said.
