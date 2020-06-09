AUBURN — Rachel Vose of Auburn placed third in the Physicians Health Plan of Northern Indiana 2019-20 Scholarship Program.
Vose will receive a one-time scholarship of $1,000.
Vose recently graduated from DeKalb High School. She plans to major in community health at Indiana University-Bloomington.
This was the 32nd year that PHP has provided scholarship opportunities to high school seniors who are pursuing careers in a health-related fields.
Sarah Tourney of Uniondale placed first and received a one-time scholarship of $3,000. Placing second in the program was Hannah Pedersen of Carmel, who received a one-time scholarship of $2,000.
