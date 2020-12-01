AUBURN — These licenses to wed were granted in October in DeKalb County.
Drew Jonathon Smith, 28, of Garrett and Chayleigh Joyce Gressett, 29, of Fort Wayne.
Jason Lee Harper, 22, of Butler and Brooke Lin Richie, 23, of Butler.
Dakota William Lambert, 26, of Hudson and Kacee Ann Kugler, 25, of Ashley.
Mark Alvin Erne, 24, of Auburn and Shalana Rene Dodson, 25, of Auburn.
Matthew Aaron Faber, 44, of Waterloo and Lisa Ann Goodman, 48, of Waterloo.
Keith Alan Davis, 56, of Auburn and Donna Marie Poston, 56, of Auburn.
Mark Allen Marks Jr., 25, of Auburn and Ashley Paige Crager, 21, of Auburn.
Rene Alehandro Cisneros, 50, of Auburn and Kathy Jo Siekemeyer, 53, of Auburn.
Austin Wayne Harvey, 18, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Adriel Nichole Nelson, 18, of Wauseon, Ohio.
Steven James Hawn, 35, of Butler and Josey Lynn Hickman, 31, of Butler.
Michael Robert Baker Jr., 26, of Garrett and Julia N. Rinard, 44, of Waterloo.
Jason Alan Derrow, 29, of Auburn and Natasha Nicole Everage, 33, of Auburn.
Brody Chandler Fretz, 26, Ashley and Hannah Elizabeth Herber, 23, of Wolcottville.
Dakoda Michael Allen Slone, 25, of Auburn and Gabrielle Lineigh Ball, 25, of Garrett.
Kyle Gene Brooks, 29, of Auburn and Allison Emmaline McWaters, 23, of Auburn.
Patrick Daniel Schortgen, 22, of New Haven and Danielle Leigh Sarrazine, 24, of Auburn.
Michael Wayne Hartman, 29, of Butler and Mikayla Ruth Culler, 19, of Spencerville.
Jordan Taylor Ade, 19, of Auburn and Jasmine M. Carpenter, 19, of Kendallville.
Randy Peter Johnson Jr., 21, of Garrett and Alyssa Grace Johnson, 20, of Garrett.
Cody Quinn Michael, 23, of Bryan, Ohio, and Lauren Elise Rekeweg, 24, of Auburn.
Alex Michael Vorderman, 31, of Auburn and Henrica Wilhelmina Maria Arts, 33, of Auburn.
Damon Lashawn McGee, 31, of Auburn and McKinzie Kathryn Felke, 30, of Auburn.
Tanner Franklin Moore, 25, of Butler and Lindsay Marie Upp, 24, of Butler.
Cody Alan Wickerham, 26, of Waterloo and Morgan Leigh Wirick, 26, of Sherwood, Ohio.
Brian Richard Murphy, 26, of Spencerville and Allison Sharon Rodkey, 23, of Butler.
Austun Tylor McCray, 25, of Garrett and Ashley Lynn Panning, 25, of Auburn.
Kyler Thaddeus Warble, 23, of Hamilton and Mataya Jean Nickolson, 21, of Butler.
Andrew Douglas Fry, 26, of Auburn and Jordan Eugene Gienger, 25, of Auburn.
Justin Tarr, 34, of Garrett and Leanna Brown, 31, of Garrett.
Gage Michael Wood, 26, of Auburn and Madison Jo Williamson, 24, of Kendallville.
Jeremy Scott Engle, 51, of Waterloo and Ellen Jo Treace, 48, of Ashley.
Nicholas Allan Sattison, 24, of Auburn and Macey Colleen Shutt, 24, of Auburn.
Spencer Scott Thomas, 24, of Auburn and Hunter Louise Gaerte, 24, of Auburn.
Wyatt Rutledge Robinson, 22, of Auburn and Brooke Renee Wheeler, 21, of Auburn.
Leary Tripp Kaiser, 20, of Auburn and Sarah Beth White, 19, of Auburn.
Zoi Maria Kester, 25, of Butler and Lisa Marie Mulkey, 35, of Butler.
Marvin Ellis Jr., 54, of Auburn and Collette Gilbert, 51, of Auburn.
Michael A. Wendel, 38, of Garrett and Brooke Nichole Smith, 29, of Garrett.
Tyler David Stuller, 23, of Waterloo and Kayla Mae Knapp, 25, of Waterloo.
Stephen Edgar Grogg, 66, of Auburn and Ana Rosa Grogg, 57, of Auburn.
Anastasia Danielle Wilkinson, 30, of Garrett and Brandee Colette Vice, 31, of Garrett.
Misty Megan Myers, 35, of Auburn and Melinda Nicole McKean, 27, of Auburn.
Douglas Luke McMillen, 22, of Hamilton and Elizabeth Mae Mantle, 23, of Hamilton.
Travis Robert Kabisch, 41, of Auburn and Tonya Lynn Resendez, 39, of Auburn.
Kennith Foster Bolenbaugh, 32, of Garrett and Erica Danielle Alvarez, 31, of Garrett.
Robert Vanderpool, 36, of Garrett and Sabra VanAuken, 35, of Garrett.
Nathan Dale Clapp, 34, of Garrett and Destiny Nicole Goss, 34, of Garrett.
