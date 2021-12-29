AUBURN — Hoosiers will be receiving $125 tax refund checks next year, but state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, wants to do more.
“It is time to consider — and get passed — some tax cuts,” Smaltz said.
As the state’s budget surplus swells, Smaltz is not the only legislator who’s thinking that way, but his tax cut plan may be more extensive than most.
“I’ve tried to create a broad-spectrum package so that I’m including as many folks as I can,” Smaltz said.
House Republican leaders are looking at ways to cut the state’s 3.23% individual income tax rate or expand credits, the Associated Press reports.
Smaltz supports that idea as a starting point. He favors reducing the income tax rate to 3% or below, “which would make Indiana the lowest income tax rate of states that have one,” he said.
Going further, Smaltz would add cuts to property taxes.
He wants to freeze or restrict increases in assessed values of the primary homesteads for Hoosiers over age 65. They would be limited to 3% or the rate of inflation, whichever is less.
Smaltz also would eliminate a floor in the business personal property tax that says an asset cannot be depreciated below 30%, no matter its age.
“You can’t depreciate it to zero, but maybe it’s 10%,” he said. “Removing that floor is reasonable.”
Finally, Smaltz would make it easier for parents to contribute to 529 funds for their children’s education. Indiana allows deducting contributions made by Dec. 31. Smaltz wants to match the federal rule that allows contributions until taxes are filed.
Next year’s tax refund checks were triggered by a law based on the size of the state’s budget reserves. Overall, state tax revenue grew 14% during the past budget year, pushing cash reserves to a record-high $3.9 billion as of June 30.
Some legislators are worrying that the boom might be short-lived, according to AP.
“We’re going to continue to watch revenue forecasts. We may phase in the cuts as a matter of caution,” Smaltz said.
He believes the state should keep a budget reserve of 11% or 12% — around $2.2 billion. Indiana needed that cushion when the COVID pandemic hit, he said.
“We need to get so we’re not triggering a refund,” Smaltz said about state surplus levels.
When the Legislature convenes next month, he expects a blend of tax ideas from him and his colleagues.
For the second year in a row, Smaltz will sponsor a bill to make Indiana a “lawful carry” state for handguns. Hoosiers who are legally permitted to possess a handgun would be able to carry a handgun in public without a state-issued license.
“I think the time has arrived,” Smaltz said. “It’s for the lawful person. I really think it’s government’s job to say, ‘These guys aren’t breaking the law. They’ve never done anything.’
“That license is just kind of a false sense of security,” he added. “The bad guys do whatever they want. They aren’t trying to get a permit. It’s just Mr. and Mrs. American who haven’t broken any laws. They shouldn’t have to jump through all those hoops and get fingerprinted.”
Last year, the 100-member House of Representatives passed Smaltz’s lawful-carry bill with 65 yes votes, while four more supporters were absent. However, Senate leaders did not bring up the bill for a vote.
Smaltz’s new voter survey asks whether school board candidates should be required to list their political party affiliations. They now run for election on nonpartisan ballots.
Smaltz said Allen County’s Rep. Bob Morris is sponsoring a bill to require party identification, and Smaltz’s survey aims to learn how his constituents feel.
“If it’s going any direction, it would go the direction of somebody having the ability to self-identify if they wanted to,” Smaltz said. “It would be on the ballot if they chose to do it that way.”
Although he has not made a formal announcement, Smaltz — an Auburn business owner — will run next year for a sixth two-year term in his District 52 seat, which he first won in the 2012 election.
New House district maps for the coming decade remove the Huntertown area of Allen County from District 52 and add the Kendallville and Avilla areas of Wayne and Allen townships in Noble County.
The new District 52 also adds two more townships in Steuben County — York and Steuben — to the previously included Richland and Otsego.
District 52 will continue to include the entirety of DeKalb County for the next decade.
