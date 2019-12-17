WATERLOO — Jensen Snyder can cross another item off her bucket list.
Just days before she sang the national anthem at an Indiana Pacers basketball game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Black Friday, Snyder, 14, of Waterloo, reflected on her other goals and dreams. Performing at an Indianapolis Colts football game was one of them.
She will realize that dream Sunday when she sings “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Colts Fan Appreciation Game against the Carolina Panthers in Lucas Oil Stadium at Indianapolis.
“I had sent them Jensen’s video from the Pacers game,” said Snyder’s mother, Michelle Snyder. “She was chosen to sing the National Anthem this Sunday at the Colts game!”
An email from the Colts said Snyder had been selected as the 2019 Colts “Fanthem” Contest winner.
Snyder’s Black Friday appearance at the Pacers game was a repeat performance, as she had sung the national anthem prior to the Pacers 2018 Black Friday game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
A freshman at Garrett High School, Snyder is enjoying developing and deepening her musical talents and has taught herself to play the guitar and the piano.
She has opened for national recording Christian artists Dan Bremnes, Stars Go Dim and Brandon Heath and continues to perform locally, as well as leading worship at area churches. She also has performed the national anthem for the TinCaps minor-league baseball team, the Mad Ants professional basketball team and at Komets hockey games, all in Fort Wayne.
She is recording her latest single, “Polaroid,” which is an original composition. Its release is anticipated in the near future.
Snyder’s singing career began when she was in first grade, and she plans to continue singing long into her future. She is in her eighth year singing with the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir, and in 2017 she was the overall winner of the Junior Talent Show at the Indiana State Fair. She is a member of the Jackson Blue Ribbons 4-H Club, showing sheep and chickens. She also enjoys yoga.
This the third year of the Fanthem Contest, and about 250 submissions were received. A panel of Colts staff members judged all entries on overall vocal performance, national anthem experience and Colts “fandom.”
Single-game tickets for the Fan Appreciation Game are available online at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Ticketmaster Box Office at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Fans and supporters can follow Snyder’s journey on her YouTube channel, Instagram, her Facebook page and her website, jensensnyderofficial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.