AUBURN — DeKalb County’s health officer is endorsing a mask-optional policy for public schools starting June 1.
Dr. Mark Souder announced the change Monday.
“Barring further CDC or Indiana State Department of Health guidance, the DeKalb County Health Department is recommending a mask-optional policy for students and staff in all school settings beginning June 1, 2021,” Souder said.
“This seems possible based on the greater effectiveness of masks for those who choose to wear them, the low COVID-positive case rate of 3-6 per day in the county, and the absence of rapid-spreading, more virulent strains of COVID virus in this area,” Souder added.
“Reassessment of the mask policy will be ongoing and adjusted as necessary,” he concluded. Souder said he probably will review the situation with schools at least every 30 days.
His announcement comes as local school boards face a May 31 deadline to declare their plans for conducting in-person classes in the 2021-2022 school year that begins in August.
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb’s mask mandate or schools expires May 31.
“They’re getting a lot of questions about masks. We’ve discussed it at some length,” Souder said about school administrators.
Monday’s statement reverses Souder’s forecast made earlier this spring, when he said parents should prepare for schools to require masks when the next school year begins.
Souder said the new policy “allows for concerns of both pro-mask group and anti-mask group to be addressed.”
He added, “I strongly recommend as many masks as possible for the first quarter of the school year, until we can see how we’re doing.
“Along with that, vaccination is extremely important. That especially applies to the parents of school-age children, as well as the students themselves,” Souder said.
“It is clear that our best ongoing method of ending the COVID pandemic is through vaccinations. To date, they’ve been shown to be safe and effective.”
The DeKalb County Health Department on Monday reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in county residents over a three-day period of Saturday through Monday.
The county has reported 93 cases in the first 17 days of May, an average of 5.5 per day.
Monday’s new patients include two from birth to age 10; one in the 11-20 age group, one between ages 21-30, two in the 41-50 age bracket; two between ages 61-70 and one in the 71-80 age range.
Souder said the three younger patients are ages 5, 10 and 14.
The new patients bring the total to 4,342 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
