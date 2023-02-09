Hamilton Town Council to meet Friday
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Town Council will hold a public meeting at 1 p.m. Friday at the town office, 900 S. Wayne St., Hamilton.
The public is invited to attend and comment.
Updated: February 9, 2023 @ 12:46 am
