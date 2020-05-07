Officers arrest 11
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 11 people from April 30 to May 5, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tabytha Sattison, 26, of the 800 block of Lane 150 Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested April 30 at 12:32 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael McDavid, 25, of the 9400 block of North Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 30 at 9:44 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with a probation violation.
Jonathan Cole, 30, of the 1200 block of Magnavox Way, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 30 at 9:55 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and false identification statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Orlando Suggs, of the 00 block of 209 East Mazoo Street, Evansville, was arrested May 1 at 10:07 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor; and operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jason Smith, 32, of the 10100 block of Ole Woods Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested May 1 at 11:48 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a Community Corrections violation.
Matthew Davis, 30, of the 500 block of West First Street, Marion, was arrested May 2 at 1:53 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of operating without proof of financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jesse Goble, 19, of the 400 block of North 10th Street, Elwood, was arrested May 2 at 1:42 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cory Bartley, 31, of the 5400 block of Grapevine Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested May 2 at 1:31 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Zachary Chervenka, 27, of the 300 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested May 4 at 12:57 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Neosha Whittaker, 44, of the 2600 block of West Maumee Street, Angola, was arrested May 5 at 2:25 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Lisa Ferguson, 43, of the 400 block of North State Street, Kendallville, was arrested May 5 at 10:25 a.m. by the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
