WATERLOO — At least two members of the DeKalb Central school board Tuesday expressed concern over a letter penned by the National School Boards Association to President Joe Biden.
The letter, dated Sept. 29, asks for federal assistance “to stop threats and acts of violence against public schoolchildren, public school board members and other public school district officials and educators.”
During Tuesday’s school board meeting, board member Greg Lantz said there are excerpts of the letter that cause him concern in supporting the organization.
The letter, signed by NSBA President Viola M. Garcia and interim Executive Director and CEO Chip Slaven, asks the federal government to “investigate, intercept and prevent the current threats and acts of violence against public school officials through existing statutes, executive authority, interagency and intergovernmental task forces, and other extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of our children and educators, to protect interstate commerce, and to preserve public school infrastructure and campuses.”
The letter goes on to state, “As these acts of malice, violence and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous actions could be the equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism and hate crimes. As such, NSBA requests a joint expedited review by the U.S. Department of Justice, Education and Homeland Security, along with the appropriate training, coordination, investigations and enforcement mechanisms from the FBI, including any technical assistance necessary from, and state and local coordination with, its National Security Branch and Counterterrorism Division, as well as any other federal agency with relevant jurisdictional authority and oversight.”
“That’s pretty strong language when we live in a country where the first amendment is, number one, is the first amendment,” Lantz said.
“I don’t see how we can support such an organization.”
Lantz then made a motion to withdraw the school district’s membership from the NSBA, effective immediately.
“There’s a motion on the floor,” said board President Heather Krebs.
After several seconds of silence, Krebs went on, “Not hearing a second, motion fails for lack of a second.”
“I won’t second it but I do have great concern,” said board member Jeff Johnson.
“While I see the validity to a lot of what was said, we do live in the United States of America and I do have a serious problem with some of what was said,” Johnson said of the letter.
“I do believe that due to my lack of experience on the school board, I’ll let it ride out, otherwise I’d have seconded it … But, going forward, I’ve got my finger on the pulse of this.”
Board member Valerie Armstrong said she believes the matter is something to “watch and discuss.”
Board member Tim Haynes encouraged Superintendent Steve Teders to reach out to other superintendents and “see what they’re hearing from people.”
Board president Heather Krebs noted the letter was written by the NSBA, not the Indiana School Boards Association.
Lantz said the Pennsylvania School Boards Association has rescinded its membership with the NSBA.
Teders said the ISBA is responsive to feedback and needs to know what members of the association feel about the letter from the national association.
“I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that,” Teders said.
