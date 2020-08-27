AUBURN — While the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival has been canceled this year, that apparently won't dissuade classic car collectors from returning to the community next week.
Thursday, the Auburn Board of Works gave permission for the Auburn Police Department to close 9th Street between Jackson and Main streets from Sept. 3-6 to allow some classic car people to park their classic cars on that street while staying at the Auburn Hotel.
Police Chief Martin McCoy said the activity is not associated with the festival in any way.
Board of Works members Herb Horrom and Danny McAfee also voted to allow Jeremiah's Brewed Awakenings, 101 E. 9th St., to reserve three parking spaces in front of the business for a special milk shake event from 4:30-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4.
McCoy said the business will be selling special milk shakes — named Auburn, Cord and Duesenberg — with one of each of those cars parked in front of the business.
At McCoy's request, the Board of Works filed notices to abate the following properties for tall grass and weeds: 1320 Sprott St.; 1709 Phillip St.; 1705 Phillip St.; 818 Pearse Ave. and vacant lot on South Union Street.
City Engineer Daryl McConnell gave an update on the sanitary sewer situation on C.R. 427 north of the city.
ForeSight Consulting LLC of Fort Wayne is working with the city on a feasibility study.
"Due to the county's recent ordinance, which they are enforcing it now, it affects properties within 300 feet of a sewer main extension," McConnell explained. There are seven properties on the west side of C.R. 427, but he said it is uncertain if they can connect to the sewer either by gravity or force main.
"We've been in discussion with the county, and the city has offered to provide the sewer feasibility study with ForeSight in the amount of $6,800," he said. McConnell's request was approved.
The board also approved a request from Mayor Mike Ley to have Martin Riley conduct a structural evaluation and a conceptual planning study of the former Auburn Electric building on South Wayne Street.
The purpose of the study, Ley said, is to determine if the building is usable and to determine what needs to be done if any issues are discovered.
"This is something I wanted to see accomplished before we do anything with it, and I think it's a good idea," Horrom said.
