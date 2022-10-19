Sarah Garman, 41, Ashley
Seat — DeKalb Central school board at-large.
Education — Graduate from Scecina Memorial, Indianapolis; 1 1/2 years St Joseph’s College, Rensselaer; continuing education for my insurance license every other year and certifications annually for certain types of insurance.
Work/career experience — Self employed for the last 4 1/2 years as an insurance agent. Worked at TI Automotive in Ashley prior to that for a few years. I also have experience working in restaurants and service.
Spouse/children — single parent; John Turner, 16, Anthony Turner, 14, Adrianna Turner, 8.
Hobbies — I am musically inclined. I can play saxophone amongst other things. My kids and I also enjoy arts and crafts projects.
Why are you running for school board?
I am running for the school board as a mother that wants the absolute best for her children and those around her.
What makes you the better/best candidate for the position?
I have a mind for business and can help navigate certain areas that may need attention.
Goals, if elected?
To help make decisions for our school that will benefit our children for years to come.
What is the main challenge facing your school district in the coming year(s)?
It is my understanding that attracting and retaining employees is a challenge, as it is with many businesses currently. There are different tactics that can be used to help attract and retain employees for which I have been educated.
What can be done at the local level to retain and attract a talented teaching staff?
A good way to attract and retain employees is to make them feel secure in where they are. Whether wages, benefits, or a myriad of other things that can help achieve those feelings. An employee that feels secure in their life isn’t likely to make changes. As well as a good package to walk into will attract worthwhile employees.
What can be done at the local level to cure the issue of a lack of substitute teachers?
The lack of substitute teachers may also involve the myriad of things that could attract people to the position.
Do you feel our schools are doing enough to address school safety in today’s climate? If not, what more can be done?
I believe that safety is a top priority for our schools. From the buzzer to be allowed into the building to the disciplinary actions taken upon students for wrongdoing.
How should area schools address bullying issues within their walls and online?
I believe the staff at the schools currently try to handle bullying, but it is tough when you don’t catch everything. I believe communication between parents and staff is crucial in stopping and preventing bullying. I believe the only real way to stop bullying is if we all stand against it parents and staff alike.
