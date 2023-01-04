GARRETT — The Garrett Fire Department showed an increase of nearly 100 calls in 2022, according to Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser’s report to the Board of Works Tuesday. That increase was similar to 2021.
Of 652 total calls logged in 2022, 60% were for medical assistance, according to his report.
There were 79 calls where firefighters were dispatched and canceled en route. Another 35 calls were for standby and cover assignments. Werkheiser’s report showed 18 motor vehicle accidents with injuries, two motor vehicle/pedestrian accidents, and two motor vehicle accidents with no injuries.
The department responded to four building fires and two each for cooking fires, grass fires and other fires; one each, motor home/camper fire, trash or rubbish fire, special outside fire, and other trash or waste fire. The report also showed 15 special incidents such as lift assistance, 10 good intent calls, six gas leaks, four power lines down, three carbon monoxide incidents and six hazardous material investigations that were deemed not hazardous.
Firefighters participated in 3,797 training hours in 2022. That averages out to about 131 hours per person, he said. Training includes Wednesday nights and off-site training sessions and classes.
Werkheiser said a new log book has been implemented at the station for members to keep track of hours spent checking on trucks, washing the equipment, cleaning the station, and anything that is not training-related. Of those using the log book, 1,782 hours were noted, or 61 hours per person on average, he added.
In her first full year as Code Enforcement Officer, Tara Smurr logged 1,220 abates served in 2022.
Of that total, Smurr said 875 notices were for high grass and weeds, 554 were for rubbish, 144 for harborage of vermin, 64 dilapidated buildings, 14 obstructing/interfering with passage of sidewalk or street, and 13 each offensive to senses or interfering with the comfortable enjoyment property or tends to depreciate the value of the property of others.
Of the 878 letters sent, 705 notices were complied, 165 letters were returned unclaimed, 36 were voided and 51 were granted extension.
Broken out by types of properties, 284 abates were for rental properties, 140 for vacant properties, 88 were in housing additions, 662 were owned residences, and 46 were businesses, according to the report.
Police Chief Gerald Kline reported 140 calls for service from Dec. 19 through Jan. 2, with 21 traffic warnings, five traffic tickets and one city ordinance call. Five property damage accidents were recorded, and two arrests, one for battery and one for traffic violation. Officers made 41 business checks during the period. He noted 4,122 total calls for 2022, down by about 300 the previous year.
Kline reported one officer begins training this week at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy. Two new reserve officers began pre-basic training last week.
Electric Utility Superintendent Dave VanDerbosch said his department plans to take down Christmas decorations later in the day, weather permitting, and will begin installing banner brackets on poles once requirements for traffic signs are updated.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said workers will make another pass or two through town to pick up discarded Christmas trees, or residents can take them to the recycling building. The ice rink is currently closed due to warmer weather, but will monitor the situation daily, he added.
Mayor Todd Fiandt confirmed the reappointments of Board of Works members Tom Kleeman and Dave Demske, Kline as police chief and Milton Otero as city planner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.