AUBURN — Excelsior Arts Academy will host two classes in make-up Sunday, both at the Cookie Nook.
Academy make-up artist Haylee Mossberger will instruct the class in how to apply make-up to become a zombie, just in time for Halloween. A class for youth ages 8–20 will be at 4 p.m. and an adult class for ages 21 and up will be at 6 p.m. Call or text Kent Johnson at 413-3747 for more information or to register.
The Excelsior Theater Club will travel to Indiana University, Bloomington, on Saturday to see the university theater production of “Big Fish.” Theater club members will get a tour of campus before meeting at Ruth N. Hulls theater for a backstage tour. After the show, club members will meet the theater’s dramaturg to discuss the social and historical contest of the musical.
Film director and Auburn native Jason West met with Excelsior Arts Academy students and parents to discuss his latest music video project Tuesday, Oct 15. West filmed part of the music video in August and some academy members participated in that event.
He returned to Auburn to answer questions about the pre-production, filming and editing process and explained funding and securing the necessary permissions to use certain properties. West will return to Excelsior once the project is complete and preview the finished product.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.