St. JOE — A Memorial of Healing and Hope will be held Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at the St. Joe Church of Christ, 508 Jefferson St.
The event will offer a judgment-free time of healing and hope for any who have been touched by a life lost through abortion. There will be candle lighting, music, prayers and personal sharing.
The DeKalb Pregnancy Center, Deeper Still, Hearten House, Allen County Right to Life, local pastors and others will be available for support.
