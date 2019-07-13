AUBURN — The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will visit the Eckhart Public Library Auburn Plaza location parking lot Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This doctor’s office on wheels delivers Parkview Physicians Group pediatric care for children ages birth to 5 years. Available services include: wellness visits, immunizations, screenings (hearing, vision, developmental), point of care testing (lead, strep, urine), fluoride treatments, and children’s health and safety education. Ronald McDonald Care Mobile delivers no-charge services to families without medical insurance.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “The Magic School Bus: Space Adventures” on DVD. Join Ms. Frizzle and her class on four episodes exploring different ideas on outer space. Find this DVD at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus during July 15-19:
• Cinemaniacs — A Teen Movie Club: The group will be watching “The Goonies” Tuesday from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Classic City Readers Book Club: Participants will be discussing “Loving Frank” by Nancy Horan Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. in the Willennar Genealogy Center.
• Summer Family Storytime: A storytime session for the whole family will take place Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Creative Writing Group: All writers, no matter what genre, are encouraged to attend Wednesday from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center. Group members share their writing and participate in writing exercises. This group is for adults 18 and older.
• Kids in the Kitchen is a chance for kids to experience food firsthand, from dicing to dining. The group will meet Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Knifty Knitters: Beginning and experienced knitters and crocheters are welcome. Help with problem patterns is available from this group, which will meet Thursday from 6-7:45 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Summer Family Storytime: A session for the whole family will take place Friday from 10:15-10:45 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Teen Magic: The Gathering Club will take place Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library for its teenage patrons. This is a time to talk about the game, its strategy, things happening in the MTG world, and just to play some games. Formats include a mix of Standard/Modern, Commander, and Pauper. New members, beginners and experts alike are always welcome.
