Tony Baker, 56, Waterloo
Seat — DeKalb Central Grant and Richland Townships.
Education — Bachelor of Science in construction management from Purdue University; MBA Indiana Institute of Technology, in progress.
Work/career experience — Currently the director of operations for LaGrange Products in Fremont. Previously the vice president of Allied Molded Products in Bryan, Ohio. Twenty-two years with Cooper Standard Automotive; supervisor, department manager, operations manager, plant manager and director of engineering.
Spouse/children — Spouse Tammy (Deetz) Baker; sons Zeth Baker, 32, Riley Baker, 30, Spencer Baker, 28, Mason Baker, 26; granddaughter Kinlee Baker, 8.
Hobbies — Hunting, fishing, bicycling, and woodworking.
Volunteer/community leadership — Three years, school board member at St Joseph Catholic Elementary, Garrett; 12 years, youth athletics coach in baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer in Auburn and Garrett; four years, volunteer high school football coach, DeKalb High School.
Why are you running for school board?
I was asked by a number of farmers, previous co-workers, teachers, and business owners to represent our local community by using my leadership and managerial skills to improve the overall performance of the district. With knowledge comes responsibility and if my community members are asking me for my assistance, I feel I have a responsibility to serve at the best of my abilities.
What makes you the better/best candidate for the position?
Thirty-five years of leadership experience in the construction and manufacturing industries. Twenty years of experience in budgeting and financial analysis. Ten years of experience in the implementation of apprenticeship and intern programs for the skilled trades and engineering disciplines.
Goals if elected?
1. Represent the inputs and concerns of the communities and townships that I am elected by.
2. Assist in the development of a shared plan to provide the highest level of education for our students while reducing the cost of the education per students.
3. Assist in the development of goals and metrics that support and drive the success of the shared plan that is selected.
4. Re-establish the necessary vocational educational curriculum that will motivate our students to a higher level of participation in their education.
What is the main challenge facing your school district in the coming year(s)?
The most current challenge is retaining and recruiting employees for the district while anticipating the impact of a potential economic recession. With the current rate of inflation, wages will need to be increased to support out teachers. With a potential economic recession, the plan for overall spending should be reduced through cost savings initiatives to provide a savings to the communities during the time of inflation. These activities could be amplified through the use of committees and community involvement.
What can be done at the local level to retain and recruit teachers and substitutes?
The leadership, culture, and environment of any organization are the main factors for recruiting and retaining employees. Improving the communication and providing a culture of employee involvement and development will provide a positive work environment individuals will want to be part of. Culture and environment will also answer the question as to why we are losing students of alumni parents to other schools in the county.
Do you feel our schools are doing enough to address school safety in today’s climate?
I do believe the most recent event was a great thing to bringing awareness to the community. Communication and involvement will also be a positive for the community.
How should area schools address bullying issues within their walls and online?
I believe the schools is responsible for any physical and verbal bullying that is happening on school grounds while school is in session. Any online bullying or bullying happening outside of the schools should be the responsibility of the parents.
Additional comments:
The original plan for the consolidation of schools was established to reduce the overall cost of the students education by sharing resources of the townships. I believe that message has been lost over the past 60 years.
As extra-curricular activities are great environments for teaching leadership, competition, hard work, and teamwork, I do not believe that the classroom education should be second to supporting extra-curricular activities.
As a previous athlete who was fortunate to participate in college athletics, I can tell you that the education I received from my teachers has provided more avenues of success than athletics.
