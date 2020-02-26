Two parents, two homes says it all about the reality for your children, as a result of separation or divorce. You each have one home, but your children have two homes.
A way to lessen the confusion about this reality and the new normal that is being created for your child(ren) is to establish similar routines and rituals in each home. Research shows that routine and ritual are what help children through difficult times —, especially pre-school and elementary school age children.
I am posing a question to you as you are embarking on your co-parenting journey, or trying to get your co-parenting relationship back on track: “What routines and/or rituals were important to you prior to your separation, that you will want in place and that you still consider important, even though you are no longer together?”
Give some thought to that and, over the next several weeks, I will be addressing common routines, but they are ones that can create issues within a co-parenting relationship.
Some routines that will be addressed are: creating a space, bedtime/morning routine, homework routine, technology/video games, chores/responsibility, discipline, TV/music/movies and phone calls.
This is all a lot of issues that could get in the way of successful, respectful and responsible co-parenting. These are also issues that we just don’t think about at the onset of separation or divorce. Unless and until they become issues within the co-parenting dynamic, all are usually forgotten co-parenting topics, but so important.
All of these issues are great topics to discuss (if you can), as you are putting in place your co-parenting standard and expectation of that standard as it relates to any or all of them. Also understand that all of these topics will be subjects within your co-parenting journey at some point. If setting up similar routines for each of these, or at least having agreements on them would help your child(ren) more easily adjust to two homes, it seems like the importance of that should trump any ill feelings you may have for your ex.
Be thinking about how you and your ex can begin establishing “similar” in each home, and/or be thinking about what standards you feel are important, that will lessen the confusion for your child(ren).
Next week’s routine series begins with creating a space. I hope you all have a great week.
