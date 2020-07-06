AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners have found a new option for relocating the county highway department.
A former concrete plant on C.R. 27, south of U.S. 6, has emerged as a potential choice, Commissioners President William Hartman said Monday at a DeKalb County Council meeting in the courthouse.
County Council President Rick Ring called the C.R. 27 site “a much more appropriate location” than the commissioners’ previous proposal of land at C.R. 427 and C.R. 34, south of DeKalb High School.
Ring thanked Hartman for looking at other sites, adding, “You seem to have found a good one.”
Hartman said Mike Klink of Auburn owns the former concrete plant on C.R. 27.
“He’s a willing seller. He wants to sell, even trade” property, Hartman said about Klink.
The site is assessed at $599,000, and “I think we’re somewhere around $500,000” on price, Hartman said.
The site’s 12.6 acres of land is “right where we need to be” in size, Hartman said.
The property has its own water well and septic system, a 40-by-140-foot building, a three-bay shop that could be expanded, a separate electrical power building, three outside storage buildings and one building that is approximately 30 feet wide, 80 feet long and 60 feet tall, but could be reduced in size, Hartman said.
“We’d have to build an office building,” Hartman said about the site.
The site is not as centrally located as the property near DeKalb High School, Hartman noted. He added that it would be good to have a full traffic signal at the nearby intersection of C.R. 27 and U.S. 6. The intersection now has a flashing yellow light for U.S. 6 traffic.
In previous discussions, Ring had favored moving the highway department to the county farm property west of Auburn. Hartman had cited objections to that site, chiefly regarding traffic.
