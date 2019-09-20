Hit-run collisions damage vehicles
AUBURN — The Auburn Police Department investigated two hit-and-run collisions Sunday, according to reports released Friday.
At 3:46 a.m., a crash was reported in the 600 block of North Van Buren Street.
The owner of the damaged vehicle told police he was in his house and heard a loud crash. He looked outside, but did not observe any vehicles. He found part of a grille from a vehicle, which was stamped “Toyota.” A street sign also was damaged.
Sunday at 1:12 p.m., a hit-run collision was reported in the 200 block of East 18th Street.
The damaged minivan was parallel-parked facing westbound. Police found a white scuff mark running down the driver’s-side windows of the van, 49 inches above the roadway. The driver’s-side rear view mirror had been struck, and debris was lying on the roadway in front of the van.
