Officers arrest 21
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from Jan. 12 through Jan. 19, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Matthew Johnson, 50, of the 800 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 12 at 1:57 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jody Collins, 20, of the 1700 block of Wiley Fork Road, Leburn, Kentucky, was arrested Jan. 12 at 1:57 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
Daniel Brown, 43, of the 1100 block of Superior Drive, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 13 at 1:10 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a body attachment warrant alleging contempt of court.
Lucas Chalfant, 30, of the 500 block of North Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 14 at 3:34 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a community corrections violation.
Monique Forgette, 47, of the 5900 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 13 at 5:48 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to serve a sentence for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Keith Bailey, 41, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 14 at 9:24 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Chandra Nesbitt Ellis, 37, of the 600 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 14 at 9:43 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony
Vanessa Bailey, 39, of the 700 block of North Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 14 at 9:43 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Heather Bonham, 39, of the 900 block of East C.R. 300N, Angola, was arrested Jan. 15 at 12:44 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Chadwick Fulwiley, 24, of the 500 block of Haymac Drive, Kalamazoo, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 16 at 1:48 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Larry Benjamin, 50, of the 1300 block of East Centre Avenue, Portage, Michigan, was arrested Jan. 17 at 1:49 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, Level 6 felonies.
Heather Badders, 26, of the 600 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested Jan. 17 at 4:19 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, Level 6 felonies, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brian Frost, 25, of Butler, was arrested Jan. 17 at 4:38 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Demitri Ridley, 33, of the 2500 block of Lillie Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested Jan. 17 at 12:02 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with possession of synthetic drug or look-alike substance with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Keegan Gatlin, 22, of the 2100 block of North Armstrong Street, Kokomo, was arrested Jan. 17 at 12:39 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent child, a Level 6 felony.
Ian Ausderan, of the 100 block of West Maple Street, Waterloo, was arrested Jan. 17 at 2:45 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant charging him with battery, a Level 6 felony.
Matthew Santilli, 54, of the 15300 block of Wild Meadow Place, Leo, was arrested Jan. 18 at 3:07 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tristan Conley, 21, listed in jail records as a homeless person, was arrested Jan. 19 at 2:44 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of theft, a Level 6 felony, and unauthorized entry of a vehicle, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tyler Thompson, 28, of the 1300 block of Duplex Avenue, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 19 at 2:53 a.m. by the Waterloo Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while never licensed, a Class C misdemeanor , and assisting a criminal, a Level 6 felony.
Victor Gomez Segura, 20, of the 100 block of Zona Drive, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 19 at 9:31 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of battery with serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony.
Shawn Gibbs, 47, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 415N, Kendallville, was arrested Jan. 19 at 10:47 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of marijuana, hashish, hash oil or salvia with a prior, conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.