WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Thursday conducted a public hearing on the district’s $46.52 million budget for 2024.
Advertised budget estimates include: $27.4 million in the education fund; $11 million in the operations fund; $7.12 million in the debt service fund; and $1 million in the rainy day fund.
Of the estimated $46.52 million, an estimated maximum of $14.96 million will be raised through property taxes, the budget notice shows. That includes $6.66 million for the debt service fund and $8.3 million for the operations fund.
In a budget workshop presentation to the board in August, interim chief financial officer Brandon Penrod noted the education fund is not supported by property taxes and comes from state aid. Up to 15% of the state aid can be transferred to the operations fund in 2024.
Student enrollment is a factor that determines revenue from the state.
Thursday, Superintendent Steve Teders said student count day is set for Oct. 2. Currently, enrollment is up by at least eight students, Teders said.
“I think that’s pretty good to be level or up,” Teders said.
“I’ll take plus eight over minus anything.”
The operations fund combines previous capital projects, transportation and bus replacement funds.
No one from the public commented on the budget. The board will adopt the budget at its Oct. 13 meeting.
The district also has advertised its capital projects plan for all proposed projects and acquisitions that exceed $10,000 and are expected to begin within three years immediately following the year it is adopted.
Among the 44 projects listed in the plan are: high school extra-curricular upgrades, $6.13 million; middle school roof repairs and building exterior, $3.19 million; media center upgrades, $2.5 million; middle school HVAC upgrades, $2.12 million; middle school interior laminate door replacement, $500,000; district furniture updates, $300,000; district technology upgrades, $300,000; and Waterloo Elementary School exterior door repairs, $284,000.
Among the proposed capital acquisitions for 2024, 2025 and 2026 are: technology equipment, $100,000 each year; district vehicles, $80,000 each year; district grounds equipment, $20,000 each year; and custodial equipment, $20,000 each year.
Proposed acquisitions also include cafeteria equipment, a phone system server refresh and maintenance equipment.
The proposed capital project plan and acquisitions plan adoption date is Oct. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.