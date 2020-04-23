WATERLOO — The DeKalb Central school board Tuesday accepted a $3.72 million bid from Fetters Construction of Auburn to build a larger cafeteria and kitchen at J.R. Watson Elementary School in Auburn.
Fetters was the low bidder on the project, Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider told the board, which met virtually by video with the meeting being live-streamed, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Steve Teders and board president Heather Krebs met in person at the Central Administration Office while other board members and administrators joined the meeting virtually.
Snider said the public meeting and receipt of bids on the kitchen and cafeteria project originally was scheduled for the last week of March, but was delayed for several weeks due to the onset of the pandemic. The bid meeting was held April 15, and bids were allowed to be submitted via email. That event also was live-streamed, Snider said.
“It was very encouraging to have a large turnout of bidders, with eight in total,” Snider said in a memo to the board.
Also encouraging was the close proximity of the bids themselves, with the high and low only $350,000 apart, Snider added.
The size of the new construction increased from 8,450 square feet that originally was proposed to 11,000 square feet, the board heard. The enlarged space also will be used for public events and meetings. The size of the mechanical operations room also has increased.
“Once the project had approval and professionals could be employed, the detailed discussions about the uses of the space could happen, the logistics were nailed down on mechanicals and other pieces of the puzzle came together to lead to a final drawing put out to bid,” Snider explained after the meeting about the square-footage increase.
Krebs described the project as “the right thing to do” and said the new kitchen and cafeteria will be a “good product.”
While accepting the bid for the cafeteria and kitchen, the board rejected bids for renovation of an enclosed courtyard educational space at the school. Bids were received at the beginning of March, with three bidders on the project, Snider said.
One bidder was disqualified due to the bid being submitted late. Of the other two bids, Schenkel Construction submitted the low bid of $938,000, which was 63% higher than original estimates, Snider said. Teders and Snider recommended that the board reject the courtyard bids due to the amount over estimate.
“With the very short time frame before summer and coming back to school, I believe this project will have to wait until next summer,” Snider said Wednesday of the courtyard project.
“Nothing is set in stone with how that will look, but knowing the difficulty we had going the traditional route of designing it by an architect and then putting it out to bid and hoping for the best, we may consider an alternate procurement method such as construction management or design-build. These methods employ the ultimate construction company in the design phase to allow them to help keep costs in line with estimates when making choices.”
Also Tuesday night:
• The board approved a financial continuity resolution that will be in effect during the COVID-19 public health emergency. The resolution says if the district is unable to hold a school board meeting, the board president is authorized to approve claims electronically in order to provide financial continuity to the district, with the official board vote to follow at the next public board meeting, Snider explained.
The resolution is consistent with a directive from the State Board of Accounts, Snider said in a memo to the board.
In addition, with the limited business office staff physically on hand during this time, the deposits of funds are scaled back to twice a week, with funds in a secure location in the meantime, Snider explained.
Teders described the resolution as a “safety net.” He said it would be highly unlikely that three board members would be unable to meet and that the resolution was “purely a precaution.”
Board member Greg Lantz voted against the resolution, describing it as “overkill” and saying it was not good for a check-and-balance system.
• The board voted to accept a $200 grant from DeKalb’s Voice, the Community Foundation DeKalb County’s youth grant-making advisory group. The funds will be used to purchase school nursing supplies.
• In personnel matters, the board accepted the retirements of McKenney-Harrison Elementary School teacher Penny Kryder and DeKalb High School teacher Robin Williams. The board accepted the resignations of J.R. Watson teacher Ellen Schiffli; McKenney-Harrison long-term substitute Kathryn Lovell and sixth-grade boys basketball coach Andy Schmidt.
The board approved the appointments of McKenney-Harrison full-time substitute Tabitha Stumbo; high school girls basketball coach Noah Stuckey; high school special education teacher Chris McGrew; and sixth-grade boys basketball coach Rob Deller.
• Prior to the meeting adjourning, Teders commended all those people who are “rising to the occasion” to do what they can to meet the needs of students and families during the COVID-19 situation.
“I appreciate the effort of everyone,” Teders said.
He noted that the district has continued to provide meal packs of breakfasts and lunches to students while school has been closed, as well as providing weekend meals for over 300 students as part of the Boomerang Backpack program.
He praised the IT department staff for their efforts to ensure that students are able to participate in virtual learning and that other events, such as Kindergarten Round-up, are being hosted virtually.
Teders said he is paying special attention to high school seniors, encouraging them to “keep the faith, to be strong. We are going to get through this. We’ll get through it together.” He said the district is “exploring every option” to make sure it honors and pays tribute to this year’s graduating seniors.
Teders said that within the next week or two, as the district receives updated state and local guidance, there potentially will be more information to share about graduation, which is scheduled for May 31.
“We’ll seek guidance of local and state officials,” Teders added.
Senior Awards Night, which had been scheduled for May 4, has been postponed to May 18, and students should be prepared for a virtual experience if social distancing and public gathering guidelines do not allow this to take place in person, Teders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.