AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The new cases bring the county’s total to 3,599 since the start of the pandemic and 589 in January. The 12 new cases are under this month’s average of 20.3 cases per day.
Friday’s daily total is the lowest since eight cases were reported on Oct. 21. The peak single-day total reached 73 on Nov. 12.
The new patients include none between birth and age 10; fivee between ages 11-20; three from 21-30 years of age; one between 31-40; one who is 41-50 years old; one who is 51-60; none who are 61-70; one who is 71-80; none who are 81-90 and none between ages 91 and 100.
Since Jan. 8, only four people between the ages of 81-90 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and no one over the age of 91 has been diagnosed.
A total of 73 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, including five so far in January.
