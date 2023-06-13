ST. JOE — A semi driver disregarded crossing arms at the rail crossing on C.R. 63 near S.R. 1 Monday evening, resulting into a crash with a westbound CSX train, Indiana State Polcie reported.
At about 5:30 p.m. Monday, officers from the Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported semi versus train crash at the rail crossing.
Upon arriving, officers found a semi-tractor/flat bed trailer pushed over onto the rail crossing cantilever assembly. The semi-trailer had damage to the passenger side, but tractor was not damaged. The train was stopped on the tracks, with no derailment or loss of load issues, police said.
Senior Trooper Anthony Canul’s preliminary investigation revealed that at the time of the crash, the rail crossing arms were down and the flashing red warning lights were activated. A 2007 Kenworth semi-tractor/trailer, driven by Anthony Ball, 59, of Rochester, northbound on C.R. 63 stopped at the tracks and then disregarded the crossing arms. Ball attempted to drive his semi around the crossing arms and across the tracks, police said.
The rail crossing arms were activated because there was a westbound CSX train approaching the C.R. 63 crossing at a reported 36 mph. Ball’s semi-tractor cleared the tracks ahead of the train, but the semi-trailer did not. The train crashed into the rear of the flatbed semi-trailer, pushing it over and onto the railway cantilever/crossing arm assembly on the north side of the crossing. The impact heavily damaged that cantilever assembly, according to police.
Fortunately, there were no injuries sustained during the crash, only property damage, policed said. Ball’s semi-tractor was driven from the scene, but the trailer had to be towed. The CSX train remained operable after the crash and was eventually able to continue on its way.
Police said C.R. 63 will be shut down for several days for needed repairs and replacement of the rail crossing cantilever assembly.
Canul was assisted at the scene by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Fire (Concord Township and Spencerville), and Riverside Towing.
