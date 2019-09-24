SPENCERVILLE — The Spencerville Community Club, 5629 C.R. 68, will host a chili supper and bingo Saturday, Oct. 5, beginning at 5 p.m. There will be chili, hotdogs, desert and drink.
A chili cook-off will take place. To enter, contact Jana Lepper at 341-6993 or Roberta Carnahan at 238-4532. The entry fee is $10. There will be a prize for the winner.
A Halloween party will take place Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6:30-8 p.m. There will be food, costume judging and other activities. Spencerville’s trick-or-treat also will be that night from 5-6:30 p.m.
