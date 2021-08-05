FORT WAYNE — An upcoming Parkview Health career fair will focus on recruiting co-workers for support services roles, highlighting multiple opportunities to start or continue a career in health care.
The career fair will be Wednesday, Aug. 11, at the Parkview Mirro Center for Research and Innovation, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive, Fort Wayne. Those attending can meet with leaders and learn about opportunities in: food services; housekeeping, also known as environmental services; warehouse distribution; maintenance; public safety; pharmacy tech work; and careers as registered dietitians.
“Every role at Parkview makes a difference in the lives of our patients,” said Jeffrey Rice, director, talent acquisition, Parkview Health. “Though clinical roles are still in demand, we wanted to showcase additional opportunities for a fulfilling career.”
At the career fair, Parkview recruiters and hiring leaders will be on hand to discuss full-time and part-time roles at Parkview Health. Those attending can learn about employee benefits, including health insurance, paid time off and opportunities for professional growth.
Sessions will be 9-11 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. To register for a preferred session, visit parkview.com/careerfair. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Those who are unable to attend or want to learn more about working at Parkview, visit parkview.com/careers or text “Parkview” to 97211 to speak with a recruiter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.