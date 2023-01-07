While the Salvation Army red kettle bells ring only during the holiday season, their impact on giving will be felt throughout the year.
With the 2022 red kettle campaigns now wrapped up and donations counted, campaign organizers are reflecting on the success of the drives.
The DeKalb County Salvation Army 2022 Red Kettle Campaign raised $14,235, campaign coordinator Renee Florin reported. The campaign began the week before Thanksgiving and concluded at the end of the year, she said.
Throughout the campaign, there were three kettles in DeKalb County — one at Kroger and one at each door of the Auburn Walmart, Florin said.
“I am open, totally open, to other locations … I’d love to have five or six kettles at different locations,” she noted.
“I have to buy the kettles, but if I can get a good location, I’ll do it, even if I pay for it out of my own pocket.”
Angie Kidd, executive director of Common Grace Ministries, oversees the Noble County campaign, which raised a total of $31,234.
“We always start on the day after Thanksgiving and we run through Christmas Eve,” Kidd said.
“We had a goal of $35,000 and actually I think we would have met that, but the last two days were those really bad weather days. We didn’t have any ringers. We didn’t want our ringers out there in that nasty weather.”
The Noble County campaign has six kettles — one each in Ligonier, Albion and Rome City, and three in Kendallville.
“My ultimate goal is always $20,000 … I operate nicely across the board where I can help other organizations and the financial with $15,000. That’s a little bit more than $1,000 a month,” Florin said.
“But this year, because of the economy, and the way the bell ringing started out so slim, I was really worried if I could even break 10 (thousand). And I was ecstatic when I broke 10. I did not even break $10,000 until Dec. 15. And that was four weeks into the ringing, when I broke 10.”
Florin said she was very happy with her final campaign total, and commended the groups that stepped up to ring and man the kettles.
This year, Florin welcomed the bell-ringing efforts of three large groups: The Auburn Noon Lions Club, which raised $1,153.25; the Auburn Rotary Club, which raised $1,034.24; and St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Auburn, which raised $1,353.30.
Both Florin and Kidd emphasized the importance of volunteer bell ringers for a successful campaign.
“Having a ringer makes a difference. This year, I had one instance where we changed out a kettle and it did not even have a penny in it,” Florin said.
“When I have a ringer, I get about $50 an hour. When I don’t have a ringer, I get a handful of change. Usually, it’s less than $10 in a kettle at the end of a day, so there’s a big difference. When there’s no ringer, people just walk past. When there’s a ringer, they’re a little more apt to give.”
Noble County’s campaign includes the Take-A-Day Challenge, where groups are challenged to cover the entire 11 hours of a day’s bell-ringing and manning a kettle.
“This year, 188 hours were covered by those Take-A-Day Challengers. It was 18 doors that were covered by Take-A-Day Challengers. Fourteen groups covered those, so some of them took more than one door, more than one time, Kidd said.
“Those Take-A-Day Challengers raised $11,854. If you do the math on that, they make about $63.06 an hour. We had a total of 1,891 hours to cover in Noble County. If you do that math at $63.06 an hour, we had the potential, if we had someone at those kettles all of the time, we had the potential of raising $119,000. That’s the difference it makes when you have someone at that kettle.”
The impact of the funds raised in 2022 will be felt throughout 2023.
“I use that money all year. I do financial assistance for rent and utilities. I help with Christmas Bureau, of course. I got some gas cards because when the cost of gas went up so high, I had a ton of people coming and saying ‘I don’t have enough gas’ … they didn’t have enough gas to get to work.”
Florin also has pledged $1,200 a year to Fortify Life and their expenses.
“It’s just whatever the need is in the community … the Salvation Army works with emergencies and family needs,” Florin said.
“At Common Grace Ministries, with the 2021 kettles, we served throughout 2022, 552 families, 772 individuals, with red kettle money. That’s just the red kettle part,” Kidd said.
The money is used for things such as rent and utilities assistance, occasionally for medications, disaster assistance and the Tools for Schools program, with supply kits given to teachers in elementary schools throughout Noble County, Kidd said.
“If we have enough funds, we sometimes work with our local nursing homes as well and we do quality of life programs for them,” Kidd said.
“Salvation Army has really allowed us to work outside of the box a little bit and blaze a few trails by doing that.”
Common Grace also is helping people to get their IDs updated, Kidd added.
“If you don’t have an ID in this society, you are really limited. You have to have that for housing, for work, for services. We started requiring ID so we know who has it and who doesn’t and then we help those who don’t get it,” she said.
“It’s not a huge amount of money, but Salvation Army gave us the permission to go ahead and do that and to blaze that trail.”
Florin said people don’t have to wait until the red kettles are out to donate to the DeKalb County campaign.
“And they don’t have to put cash in. They can write out a check to Salvation Army DeKalb County. They can take it right to Lake City Bank and have the bank deposit it into the Salvation Army account,” she said.
“We just are so, so incredibly grateful for our ringers, the people who go out there and stand in the cold and wind and rain and snow. If we didn’t have those ringers, we wouldn’t be talking about all these programs that we can do,” Kidd said.
“It’s a massive undertaking and we’re just grateful for every person that has a hand in helping us to make that happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.