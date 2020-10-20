Today
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Saturday
8-11 a.m. — All-you-can-eat breakfast, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Menu includes scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk for freewill donations, with proceeds to fund aviation scholarships.
3-5 p.m. — Drive- through trunk-or-treat, Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St.
4-6:30 p.m. — Drive-through spaghetti dinner, Butler United Methodist Church, 501 W. Green St. Adults $8, children 10 and younger, $6. Meal includes spaghetti, bread stick, tossed salad and dessert. Proceeds benefit missions and fellowship committees.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 4
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Sunday, Nov. 22
6 p.m. — Auburn Community Band Christmas concert at the Auburn Church of the Nazarene, 2301 N. Main St..
Tuesday, Nov. 24

6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 1
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 2
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. — Simple Servings free community lunch, Fairfield Community Center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Thursday, Dec. 3
7 p.m. — Auburn Community Band Christmas concert at the Community Center, Angola, for Turning Point.
Tuesday, Dec. 8
6-7:30 p.m. — Auburn Grief Support Group, for any loss due to death, affiliated with the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, Fort Wayne, First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 29
6:30-8 p.m. — Brianna’s Hope Addiction Recovery Support Group, meal provided; First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave., Auburn.
