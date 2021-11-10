AUBURN — Excelsior Youth Theater’s “Adrift in New York or Her First False Step” opens this weekend at First Christian Church, 910 N. Indiana Ave.
Performances will take place Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The production is a melodrama that features a villain, a hero and a heroine, with whom the audience interacts. The audience cheers when the hero appears, boos at the sight of the villain and sighs when the heroine comes on stage. At various times, the cast will speak to the audience and the audience is expected to answer. A melodrama also incorporates music with the dialogue to highlight action on stage. Will Silas lose the farm and Nellie lose her reputation or will Desmond be uncovered for the dastardly man that he is? Find out this weekend.
The cast features Gavin Kling as Silas Weston, a New England farmer and as Dan Fogarty, a honkytonk owner; Aurora Miser-Buhite as Martha Weston, his elder daughter, and as Slick McCoy, a variety performer; Mackenzie Schory as Nellie Weston, the flower of the family; Sally Ann Wiley as Aunt Sarah Weston, a spinster; Titus Refner as Jack Merriwell, a poor but honest man; Silas Refner as Francis (Desperate) Desmond, an unscrupulous villain; Tucker Payne as Jim Burke, of the underworld, and as Monty (The Dip) Moran, a honkytonk employee; Grayson Kling as Hi Perkins, a man of the law; Jessica Freeman as Maggie Clancy, a former saloon singer; Mason Foote as Mulligan, a bowery cop; Maya Sells as Sadie May, a variety performer; Brooke Culler as Lillian Morrison, the honkytonk primadonna; and Maleigha Kling as Miss Kitty Russell, a honkytonk performer.
“Adrift in New York or Her First False Step” is the first show of Excelsior Youth Theater’s 2021-2022 season and features actors from ages 6-18.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and senior citizens and can be purchased online at ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com and on Facebook @ExcelsiorArts. Tickets also are available at Littlejohn Auctions on 9th Street in downtown Auburn.
Excelsior’s next production, “Passion, Pasta and Peril,” will take place Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. at Astral of Auburn just west of Auburn on 7th Street. This murder-mystery dinner theater is Excelsior’s annual fundraiser and features some adults involved with Excelsior. The deadline to purchase dinner tickets has passed but bidder-only passes are available on the website, ExcelsiorArtsAcademy.com, or at Littlejohn Auctions for $10 to bid on auction items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.